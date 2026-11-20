Commuters travelling between Sectors 61 and 18 in Noida continue to face severe traffic congestion after a section of the Maharaja Agrasen Marg Elevated Road was closed on October 21 following damage caused by a pothole and subsequent road cave-in.

The closure has forced thousands of vehicles to use the roads below the elevated corridor, increasing traffic pressure around Sectors 61, 31 and 33. Despite nearly a month having passed since the closure, repair work has yet to make significant progress.

The situation has also been aggravated by illegal parking outside the Transport Department office in Sector 33, further restricting road space and contributing to congestion.

Noida Elevated Road closure follows second cave-in According to Noida Authority officials, the pothole near the ISKCON Temple, opposite Sector 33, was first reported by passersby on October 19.

The damaged portion was initially barricaded to prevent accidents. However, the cave-in widened two days later, forcing authorities to shut one carriageway from October 21 and divert traffic through Maharaja Agrasen Marg.

This was the second such incident involving the elevated corridor in just over a month. Earlier, a portion of the Elevated Road's loop near Vishwa Bharti Public School had also caved in.

The repeated incidents have raised concerns about the structural condition of the road and the possibility of underlying infrastructure problems.

IIT Roorkee roped in to investigate road damage Initial assessments by officials suggested that a leak in an underground water pipeline may have washed away the soil beneath the road, resulting in the cave-in.

Following the two incidents within approximately 35 days, the Noida Authority engaged IIT Roorkee to investigate the cause of the damage and assess the structural condition of the elevated corridor.

The institute's report is awaited. However, the delay has raised questions among residents and commuters, particularly as the closure continues to affect daily traffic movement.

According to a Times of India report, PS Jain, president of the Confederation of NCR Residents Welfare Associations, questioned the lack of coordination between Noida Authority officials and the IIT Roorkee team.

He claimed that the coordination issues had contributed to the delay in the submission of the report.

“Tasks cannot be completed merely through correspondence or by issuing directives from within an office; rather, they require continuous engagement and active coordination with the relevant departments and institutions. It is the responsibility of Noida Authority to take the initiative to contact the IIT, obtain the investigation report promptly, and take concrete steps to commence the repair work,” Jain said.

The traffic police have also urged the Noida Authority to initiate repair work promptly to ease congestion and restore normal traffic movement.

“Currently, traffic is being managed with the assistance of police personnel,” said DCP (Traffic).

1.5 lakh vehicles use Noida Elevated Road daily The 4.8-km Elevated Road was constructed at a cost of ₹480 crore and serves as an important arterial corridor connecting several parts of Noida.

It links Sectors 18, 23, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 60, 61 and 62, with more than 1.5 lakh vehicles using the road every day.

The elevated corridor is particularly important for commuters travelling from Greater Noida West and Ghaziabad's Indirapuram and Vaishali towards Delhi.

Many of these commuters use the DND Flyway and the Noida-Delhi Expressway for their daily journeys.

With one section of the elevated corridor remaining closed, traffic has spilled over onto connecting roads, affecting commuters travelling through several residential and commercial sectors.

The absence of a clear repair timeline has added to commuters' concerns, with residents seeking faster action from the Noida Authority to address the damage and restore the road to normal operation.