Why SRK’s home-buying guide doesn’t apply to everyone

Mairaa ignored this comment and continued. “Also, successful actors can make money in ways other than just acting. They can have a stake in a film’s profits. They can do advertisements and get paid pot loads of money for it. They can attend corporate events, weddings and other family functions, and charge money for it. And they can even make money from social media these days. In fact, there is one school of thought which suggests that acting is something that simply keeps an actor’s brand going and they can use it to earn much more money through other avenues."