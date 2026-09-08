'Will be on the tracks for testing in May-June': Ashwini Vaishnaw shares update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday shared an update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train launch date at the 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' event in Vadodara. He revealed that its body frame was 'sent for squeeze test' the day before yesterday and suggested that its testing on tracks is scheduled for the upcoming year, around May or June.

The Railway Minister said, “Regarding the bullet train being built in India—driven by the Prime Minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat—its first body frame was completed just the day before yesterday and sent for a squeeze test,” ANI reported.

Ashwini Vaishnaw unveils bullet train launch date Further revealing launch date, the Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology said, “By May or June of next year, India's own bullet train will be on the tracks for testing. After a testing period of 2-4 months, the bullet train will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister himself.”

Mumbai to Vadodara in 1 hour 30 minutes According to Ashwini Vaishnaw, passengers will be able to cover the distance between Vadodara and Mumbai in 1 hour 30 minutes. At the same time, he emphasized that work on the high-speed train project was progressing rapidly, with construction on the Surat-Vapi section expected to be completed by December this year.

He also highlighted that Centre was working to modernise its operating and reservation systems and construction practices as he outlined broader changes underway in the Indian Railways. “We are reforming and modernising everything--from operating systems and reservation systems to old construction protocols,” he added.

As part of efforts to modernise freight operations, work is ongoing on new wagon designs, including a special design for salt transportation, Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

As authorities prepare to launch the first leg of India's dream bullet train project almost a decade after its foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “The modern face of Indian Railways that is emerging will benefit many future generations."

More about Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is being developed by National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) with Japanese technology support. Indian Railways will produce the bullet trains indigenously using stainless steel as the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, awarded BEML Limited a ₹866.87 crore contract for the same. Responsible for the designing, manufacturing and commissioning of two eight-coach high-speed trainsets, BEML will develop two prototype of the high-speed bullet trains which will be capable of reaching 280 kmph speed.