World Bank provides $245 mn to help Indian Railways carry more freight, reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Road freight is the largest contributor to GHG emissions, accounting for about 95 percent of emissions of the freight sector. Trucks also accounted for about 12.3 percent of road accidents and 15.8 percent of total road transport-related deaths in 2018. Rail emits about one-fifth of trucks’ GHG emissions, and with IR planning to become a net-zero carbon emitter by 2030, it has the potential to eliminate 7.5 million tons of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases each year.

