Yeshwantpur Goa Vande Bharat duration: 54 kmph average speed makes it slower than superfast trains

The Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express will be running between Yeshwantpur and Madgaon. The new Vande Bharat train is expected to be flagged off in November. It is set to become the longest-duration Vande Bharat Chair Car service in the country.
The train will take 12 hours and 20 minutes to cover the journey from Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru to Madgaon, while the return journey will take 12 hours and 55 minutes. The service will be the 82nd pair of Vande Bharat Chair Car trains in the country.
Interestingly, it will also be the slowest Vande Bharat train in India.
The proposed train via Train Nos. 26655/26656 will also record the lowest average speed. It is expected to operate at an average speed of 54 kmph in the down direction and 53 kmph in the up. Currently, the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express (Train Nos. 22435/22436) is the fastest Vande Bharat train in the country, covering 759 km in eight hours at an average speed of 95 kmph.
Currently, the Pune-Ajni (Nagpur) Vande Bharat Express (Train Nos. 26101/26102) holds the record for the longest journey duration among existing services. It takes 12 hours to cover 882 km, operating at an average speed of 73 kmph in both directions. The Varanasi-Meerut Vande Bharat Express (Train Nos. 22489/22490) comes next, taking 11 hours and 55 minutes and 11 hours and 50 minutes, respectively, to cover 783 km, at an average speed of 66 kmph. Eight other Vande Bharat services in the country take more than eight hours and 30 minutes to complete their scheduled journey in one direction.
Notably, out of the 81 existing pairs of Vande Bharat Express services, three are operated using two train sets, or rakes. These include the Pune-Ajni service, the Tatanagar-Brahmapur-Tatanagar service (Train Nos. 20891/20892), which takes nine hours and 35 minutes in each direction, and the Varanasi-Meerut service. The remaining trains operate with a single rake for both-way journeys.
The proposed Yeshwantpur-Madgaon service will reportedly require two rakes for operations.
With average speeds of 54 kmph and 53 kmph, the proposed Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat will be slower than a Superfast Express. It is expected to be at par with ordinary Mail or Express trains.
For the unversed, Indian Railways classifies trains with an average speed of 50-54 kmph as Mail/Express services. Other trains operating at an average speed of 55 kmph or more fall under the Superfast category.
However, ticket prices remain unclear for the proposed service. It is not known yet whether the Railways will levy Express train charges on the upcoming Yeshwantpur-Madgaon-Yeshwantpur service or keep it under the Vande Bharat category.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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