Innova Crysta, Alcazar, Hector Plus, Scorpio-N among vehicles set to attract 22%1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 09:48 AM IST
The GST Council has clarified that ground clearance refers to unladen conditions. MUVs with engine capacities less than 1500cc will continue to attract a 20% cess. The implications of the 'unladen' ground clearance specification need further clarity.
Large multi-utility vehicles like the Toyota Innova Crysta, as well as SUVs like the Scorpio-N, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus and the upcoming new Kia Carens will attract a compensation cess of 22%, as the GST Council clarifies a vehicle no longer has to be "popularly known as an SUV" to attract 22% cess as long as it meets a set of criteria related to height, ground clearance and engine capacity. However, strong hybrid versions of the Innova Hycross & Maruti Suzuki Invicto will continue to be taxed at 20% cess as they benefit from the 2% relaxation in cess given to hybrid vehicles.
