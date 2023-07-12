Innova Crysta, Alcazar, Hector Plus, Scorpio-N among vehicles set to attract 22%

Large multi-utility vehicles like the Toyota Innova Crysta, as well as SUVs like the Scorpio-N, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus and the upcoming new Kia Carens will attract a compensation cess of 22%, as the GST Council clarifies a vehicle no longer has to be "popularly known as an SUV" to attract 22% cess as long as it meets a set of criteria related to height, ground clearance and engine capacity. However, strong hybrid versions of the Innova Hycross & Maruti Suzuki Invicto will continue to be taxed at 20% cess as they benefit from the 2% relaxation in cess given to hybrid vehicles.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}