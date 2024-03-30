'Innovation and a localised approach is helping Indian brands go global'
Taking the learnings from India to international markets is helping India Inc., make a mark on the global centerstage, said a group of eminent industry leaders at the Mint India Investment Summit 2024
Indian brands are wooing global consumers by leveraging innovative strategies and localised approaches to venture into new markets, was the consensus among a group of top industry leaders at a panel discussion in the Mint India Investment Summit 2024.
