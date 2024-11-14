Inside Bengaluru’s ‘Billionaire Street’: Here’s why it’s the city’s costliest and a magnet for business titans

Koramangala 3rd Block, nicknamed ‘Billionaire Street’, is Bengaluru’s elite residential hotspot, home to startup founders, industry leaders, and C-suite executives. 

Livemint, Written By Shivangini
Published14 Nov 2024, 02:20 PM IST
Inside Bengaluru’s ‘Billionaire Street’: Here's why it’s the city’s costliest and a magnet for business titans
Inside Bengaluru’s ‘Billionaire Street’: Here’s why it’s the city’s costliest and a magnet for business titans

Koramangala 3rd Block, known as ‘Billionaire Street,’ has emerged as one of Bengaluru’s most prestigious addresses. This posh neighbourhood in Southeast Bengaluru attracts high-profile residents, from startup founders to CEOs, politicians, and real estate magnates. Its unique status is evident in the record-breaking property deals that regularly make headlines.

One of the standout deals in Bengaluru’s real estate history took place here when Quess Corp MD Ajit Isaac acquired a 10,000-square-foot plot for 67.5 crore, setting a new benchmark in the area. 

Previously, TVS Motors held the record with a purchase priced at 68,597 per square foot. This extraordinary price tag is attributed to high demand and scarce supply in this prime locality, according to sector experts, who say that Koramangala’s real estate prices are less influenced by the city’s broader market trends.

Market Dynamics and Pricing Trends

Data from Housing.com shows an upward trend in Koramangala 3rd Block’s property values, with prices rising approximately 9.5 per cent in the third quarter of 2024 to 35,000 per square foot, compared to 32,000 in the same period last year. The exclusive 3rd Block leads with its high valuations, partly because it offers larger plots, often sprawling over 4,000 square feet, attracting billionaires and business giants.

Prime Location and Amenities

In addition to luxury residences, the area boasts proximity to major employment centres like Bannerghatta Road, Bellandur, and Electronic City, along with top-rated schools, shopping centres, and healthcare facilities. This connectivity enhances its allure among Bengaluru’s elite.

Also Read | BSE Q2 Results 2024: Profit Soars by 187.76% Year-Over-Year

Influential Residents and Architectural Appeal

Notable personalities, including Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal, Infosys co-founders Nandan Nilekani and Kris Gopalakrishnan, and Narayana Health’s Dr Devi Shetty, have chosen this exclusive enclave as home. The neighbourhood’s architecture ranges from heritage villas to sleek, modern homes, often designed by acclaimed architects. 

Many properties here feature luxury amenities, including private gardens, pools, and gyms, along with sustainable features like solar panels and rainwater harvesting.

Also Read | Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Score: Mohammad Rizwan’s men aim rare double

Symbol of Prestige

Owning property in Koramangala’s 3rd Block signifies more than wealth—it’s a marker of social status and success. “It’s more than a residence; it’s a status symbol,” noted a local broker.

Also Read | Niva Bupa Health share price dips after positive debut. Buy, sell or hold?

Bengaluru’s Real Estate Surge

According to Knight Frank, Bengaluru’s residential prices grew by 10 per cent year-on-year in the July-September 2024 quarter, marking the highest increase among India’s top eight cities. 

Data from Square Yards indicates an average price of 19,149 per square foot in Koramangala in 2024, a significant 43 per cent increase from 13,355 in 2023. Meanwhile, rental prices surged, with monthly rents ranging between 48,000 and 1,34,400 in 2024, up from 49,500 - 90,000 last year.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 02:20 PM IST
Business NewsIndustryInside Bengaluru’s ‘Billionaire Street’: Here’s why it’s the city’s costliest and a magnet for business titans

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    137.85
    02:55 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.4 (-1.01%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    135.20
    02:55 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.8 (-0.59%)

    Tata Motors share price

    776.10
    02:55 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -10.3 (-1.31%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    280.80
    02:55 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.65 (-0.23%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,857.55
    02:54 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -6.9 (-0.37%)
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,606.20
    02:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -265.75 (-5.45%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,780.60
    02:54 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -352.5 (-4.94%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,571.75
    02:53 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -73.7 (-4.48%)

    Bikaji Foods International share price

    787.05
    02:53 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -35.65 (-4.33%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,286.35
    02:53 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    99.5 (8.38%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.00
    02:53 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    5.85 (7.49%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.25
    02:54 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    18.85 (6.3%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,866.90
    02:54 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    277.8 (6.05%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,855.00-10.00
      Chennai
      76,861.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,013.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      76,865.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.