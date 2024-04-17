Inside India’s plans for revamping clinical trials
India’s drug regulator has issued draft guidelines that would require pharmaceutical companies conducting clinical trials in the country to provide more detailed information on outcomes and adhere to strict reporting timelines.
New Delhi: India’s drug regulator has issued draft guidelines aimed at strengthening protocols for clinical trials, a process essential for drug development but also one that could put human lives at risk as pharmaceutical companies test new formulations on them.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message