On a weekday afternoon in June, the global capability hub of 7-Eleven, in Bengaluru, is buzzing. The bright neon signage at the entrance leads to the reception that mimics a store counter of the Dallas-based convenience retail major with its signature cold Slurpee vending machine and a hot coffee dispenser.
Each workstation has dual monitors, huddle spaces, and single-seater focus rooms for ‘deep work’. There are meeting rooms of all sizes. But then, all meetings don’t need to be formal, so there is a colourful space with relaxed seating where a watch party (people gather to watch a show) can be hosted. Some take a break from work. They are at the simulated racing room, at the gym, or at the pickleball court.