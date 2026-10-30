Inside M3M India’s plans of branded-residences portfolio expansion - ₹13,400 crore top line target at 10 mn sq ft

Real estate developer M3M India plans to expand its branded residential portfolio from approximately 6.9 million sq ft to 10 million sq ft by the end of 2026, targeting an additional topline of ₹13,400 crore.

As part of its strategy to strengthen its presence in the luxury housing segment, the company has also launched M3M Black Circle, an exclusive, invitation-only privilege platform aimed at extending the luxury homeownership experience beyond residential properties.

The initiative seeks to redefine luxury living by offering homeowners access to global luxury brands, prominent personalities and specially curated experiences, moving beyond conventional offerings such as premium architecture, spacious homes and high-end amenities.

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M3M Black Circle makes debut in Paris Black Circle made its debut in Paris, where owners of Jacob & Co. and ELIE SAAB branded residences were invited to participate in an exclusive luxury experience.

The programme included personal interactions with Jacob Arabo and Elie Saab Jr., along with exceptional dining experiences and private luxury cruises. The initiative was designed to bring homeowners closer to the personalities, creative vision and craftsmanship associated with the international luxury brands linked to their residences.

The Paris experience builds on M3M's earlier initiatives to connect homeowners with influential personalities from the luxury and business worlds.

For instance, owners of Trump-branded residences have previously had opportunities to interact with Donald Trump Jr. in the United States following his private invitation.

Through Black Circle, the developer aims to institutionalise such exclusive engagements and make them an integral part of its branded-residences proposition.

“Luxury today is no longer defined by what you own, but by who you know and where you are welcome. Our homeowners already live with the best of design and craftsmanship. With Black Circle, we are opening doors that have traditionally stayed closed: to the founders, designers and visionaries behind the world’s most admired brands,” said Robin Mangla, President, M3M India.

Portfolio spans Trump, ELIE SAAB and Jacob & Co.

M3M India, in partnership with Smartworld, has developed a branded-residences portfolio comprising three Trump developments, two ELIE SAAB developments and one Jacob & Co. project.

According to company figures, the portfolio covers approximately 6.9 million sq ft and has a community of around 500 homeowners.

The developer is also in advanced discussions with several internationally recognised luxury brands to explore additional collaborations in the Indian real estate market.

The planned expansion to 10 million sq ft by December 2026 is expected to strengthen its position in the country's growing branded-residences segment.

Luxury housing moves beyond architecture and amenities With Black Circle, M3M India is seeking to broaden the traditional definition of luxury homeownership by incorporating exclusive access, personalised experiences and engagement with globally recognised brands.

The platform is expected to expand across the company's branded-residential developments as its portfolio grows.

The strategy reflects an emerging trend in the premium housing market, where developers are increasingly looking beyond physical infrastructure and amenities to differentiate their offerings through lifestyle privileges and brand associations.