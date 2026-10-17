Inside Reliance Jio 6G roll out plan: Check role of existing network infra of 360,000 telecom towers

Reliance Jio plans to use its existing network infrastructure of 360,000 telecom towers to support the transition to sixth-generation (6G) connectivity, with software upgrades expected to reduce the need for a fresh physical infrastructure build-out.

Jio Managing Director Akash Ambani outlined the strategy on Thursday, October 15, according to a report by news agency ANI. The approach is part of the company’s broader plan to expand beyond mobile connectivity and develop additional technology-driven revenue streams.

Alongside its telecom towers, Jio has more than one million route kilometres of fibre. Ambani also highlighted the company’s spectrum holdings and proprietary core technology stack as assets that could support its transition to 6G.

However, the extent to which software upgrades can reduce infrastructure costs will depend on the technical requirements of future 6G networks.

Jio serves 530 million subscribers Jio has 530 million subscribers and carries more than 60% of India’s data traffic, according to figures presented by the company.

Average monthly data consumption stands at 43.7 GB per customer, while download speeds are nearly 200 Mbps, the company said.

Jio is targeting a potential mobility market of 340 million users. This includes approximately 100 million first-time mobile users and 240 million subscribers who could migrate from legacy second-generation (2G) networks to newer technologies.

The opportunity could support further subscriber growth as the company expands its reach and encourages users to adopt more advanced connectivity services.

Home broadband target raised to 100 million households Home broadband is another key growth area for Jio. The company aims to increase its reach from 30 million households to 100 million.

Its in-house wireless broadband solution operates on unlicensed spectrum bands and seeks to address right-of-way constraints that can delay or complicate the deployment of physical fibre networks.

The technology is particularly relevant in areas where laying fibre infrastructure may be difficult or expensive. According to media reports, the solution accounts for 40% of new additions in the segment.

Expanding household connectivity could provide Jio with another source of growth beyond its mobile subscriber base.

Revenue grows at 15.8% CAGR Jio’s revenue increased from ₹1.09 lakh crore to more than ₹1.46 lakh crore over three years, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%, Ambani said.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) exceeded ₹76,000 crore. Its EBITDA margin stood at 53.3% in the first quarter of the financial year.

Ambani also said 30% of revenue converts directly into free cash flow, highlighting the company’s cash-generation capacity as it pursues further network and technology investments.

Jio eyes international markets for telecom technology Jio also plans to commercialise its internally developed intellectual property in overseas markets. Its engineering team has filed 7,220 patents, which the company intends to use as a foundation for partnerships with telecom operators in developed and developing economies.

Under the proposed model, Jio would offer an end-to-end technology stack through managed services. Overseas operators could deploy its technology without requiring the company to replicate its entire domestic operating model in each market.

The strategy is intended to limit capital expenditure requirements while creating additional revenue opportunities from Jio’s technology capabilities.