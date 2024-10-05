Inside Singularity's second gathering of business heads in India
Summary
- The Silicon Valley think tank educates decision-makers on exponential technologies to improve efficiency manifold while bringing down costs.
On 27 and 28 September, around 100 industrialists, company heads, investment bankers, private equity players and start-up founders gathered for an “invite only" event in Mumbai. Over sessions spread across 48 hours, they practiced pitches using AI, discussed human longevity and its impact on demography and businesses, and analyzed complex market laws.