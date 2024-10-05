Inside Singularity's second gathering of business heads in India

The think tank—named after a hypothetical point in the future when AI would become smarter than humans, and also the theorical point of infinite density inside black holes—was founded in 2008 by Peter Diamandis, a serial entrepreneur and founder of over 25 firms, and American scientist Ray Kurzweil. According to the think tank’s website, the two founders “could see that the current education system was setting up leaders to fail, unable to keep up with the exponential pace of technological change. The world needed leaders who were empowered with not only a broad understanding of technology, but a grasp of the challenges humanity is facing and a fearlessly entrepreneurial mindset".