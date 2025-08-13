Mint Explainer: Understanding the proposals under the new Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code amendment bill
Priyanka Gawande 4 min read 13 Aug 2025, 06:17 PM IST
Summary
The IBC (Amendment) Bill, 2025, tabled in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, aims to reduce resolution delays by speeding up cases under the corporate insolvency resolution process. This article explains the proposals and how they will shift debt resolution matters from crowded courtrooms to boardrooms.
Finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The proposed amendments aim to reduce resolution delays, maximise value for all stakeholders, and improve governance of all processes under the IBC.
