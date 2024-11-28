Industry
Mediation to take centre stage in debt resolution
Summary
- The move is being mulled as policy makers seek to leverage the bankruptcy ecosystem in an optimal way.
- Currently, work is underway to offer mediation as a voluntary option for operational creditors like vendors and service providers under IBBI’s regulations.
New Delhi: India’s bankruptcy regulator and the central government will consider making mediation mandatory between defaulting companies and their creditors before moving proceedings into bankruptcy courts, two persons informed about the development said.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more