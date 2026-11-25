New Delhi: India’s nodal space authorization body is looking to help boost private space industry revenue to ₹4.1 trillion ($44 billion) in the next seven years from around ₹2,000 crore currently, by generating demand for locally built rockets and satellites from various government agencies and top Indian private firms.

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (In-SPACe), the country’s nodal body for authorizing and promoting private space activity, expects demand for surveillance, communications and mapping satellites, alongside locally built launch vehicles, to drive this expansion, its chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka told Mint in an interview.

“If you see today, the revenue generated by India’s private space startups is around ₹2,000 crore ($215 million) cumulatively—maybe even lesser… we have set ourselves a goal to scale up to $44 billion to annual revenue by 2033, which means that there is a big gap between where we are today, and where we expect to be in seven years,” Goenka said. “It’s not that we’re off track to achieve this target, but to get there, we must tap all the various ministries and government agencies to generate demand for space services from the private sector, which can then ramp up revenue.”

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Helping India's young private space companies raise larger funding rounds, alongside creating domestic demand for their products and services, is a key priority for In-Space, he added.

Isro controversy Goenka also sought to put to rest concerns raised by existing and former employees of India’s central space agency, Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), on privatizing space technologies, saying there was “no further ambiguity” on the issue.

This was the first time that Goenka spoke about the matter since a slew of resignations and questions of rockets being privatized led to a furore around one of India’s most revered and longest-standing institutions.

He said any question on privatizing space technologies built first by Isro have been “sufficiently answered and resolved,” without any further confusion.

“There may have been some parts of the industry that were not fully aware of the entire extent of the work being done in India in space, but everyone’s questions have been well resolved now. All privatization work is being done only according to the terms set out in India’s Space Policy, 2023,” he said.

At the Bengaluru Space Expo, held during 6-9 September, comments about the privatization of rockets and other technologies developed by Isro prompted questions over whether the space agency's role was being diminished. The controversy came a month after a report by The Times of India highlighted a mass exodus of employees from Isro. G. Madhavan Nair, a former Isro chairman, subsequently told NewsLaundry that privatizing Isro's operations could pose risks.

On Tuesday, Goenka and V. Narayanan, the current Isro chairman, reiterated that the agency would continue to play a foundational role in India's space programme.

Air Commodore Prasanth B. Nair told Mint that the first trial phase of India's human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan, is expected to begin in the “next couple of months”.

Narayanan said in a keynote address on Tuesday that the first privately manufactured version of Isro's workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), being developed jointly by Larsen & Toubro Ltd and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, is also expected to be launched within the same timeframe.

Industry stakeholders concurred with Goenka’s push to tap domestic demand, but said that there could be many challenges along the way for In-Space to address.

“The first question is, building indigenously from scratch takes time. The ideal scenario would be one where young startups that are more agile work closely with larger corporates, such as some of India’s biggest conglomerates, to co-develop a satellite manufacturing chain—thus merging both private sector agility and reliability into the mix,” said Narayan Prasad Nagendra, chief operations officer at Dutch space services firm, Satsearch.

“Then comes the question of if government agencies would have the luxury of a significant gestation period for a satellite to be built from scratch and then launched aboard a homegrown rocket. All of these need to be answered and established first, before domestic demand can be successfully tapped for the industry to grow exponentially.”

For now, though, Goenka remains confident of India’s private space sector, adding that “there are no concerns around the availability of ample funds for India’s private space firms, as long as the products they are building are strong.”

“You see the number of space startups going up by 10-15 every quarter, as more people seek to tap the sector. But at the top, it would be about 15 startups that are really creating the most innovative products,” the official said.