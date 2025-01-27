Industry
Borrowing for the ’Gram: How social media is pushing young Indians deep into debt
Shadma Shaikh 11 min read 27 Jan 2025, 07:42 PM IST
Summary
- Young Indians are increasingly taking loans to fund a lifestyle curated for social media. They are spending huge sums on Prada sunglasses, Coach bags, Thailand vacays, Coldplay tickets and the like, even if it means being mired in debt.
Bengaluru: Recently, a marketing professional from Bengaluru was trying to buy a ticket to the Diljit Dosanjh concert. The young woman, who does not want her identity to be revealed, was eyeing a ₹3,000 ticket, but those sold out in minutes. Without batting an eyelid, she booked one in the ₹15,000 VIP section using her credit card.
