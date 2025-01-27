It’s a problem that affects young women and men alike. For a young employee of a software startup in Bengaluru, it started after a breakup. “I’m not a compulsive poster, but something in me shifted after a relationship ended—I felt the need to project my life on social media," says the 25-year-old, who does not want to be identified. He spent ₹19,000 on a Bryan Adams concert that he attended with his parents but left them out of his Instagram posts. The tech marketer says he isn’t fond of travel but is considering a trip to Spiti Valley, which might cost him ₹50,000 to post that one story, “a money shot".