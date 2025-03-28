Insurance surety bonds proposed to be added as guarantee instrument for pipeline, city gas projects
SummaryThe bonds will ensure timely completion and vary in amount. Stakeholders are invited to comment on the proposal by April 2025 to boost natural gas usage.
New Delhi: The petroleum and natural gas regulator has proposed to add insurance surety bonds to bank guarantees and demand drafts as a financial instrument to ensure the timely completion of city gas distribution (CGD) projects and pipelines for petroleum products.