Insurers face muted growth, claims pressure as regulatory changes loom

Indian insurers are expected to see modest business growth in the July-September quarter, with subdued life insurance sales, elevated general insurance claims and regulatory uncertainty shaping earnings, according to analysts.
While protection products are expected to support life insurers’ profitability, general insurers face competitive pricing and monsoon-related claims. Investors are also likely to focus on the potential impact of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai) proposed changes to distribution commissions and expenses of management (EoM), which could reshape insurers’ distribution strategies and profitability.