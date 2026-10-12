Insurers face muted growth, claims pressure as regulatory changes loom

Samriddhi Mahar
4 min read12 Oct 2026, 05:50 AM IST
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While protection products are expected to support life insurers’ profitability, general insurers face competitive pricing and monsoon-related claims.
Summary
While protection products are expected to support life insurers’ profitability, general insurers face competitive pricing and monsoon-related claims. Investors are also likely to focus on the potential impact of Irdai's proposed changes to distribution commissions and expenses of management.

Indian insurers are expected to see modest business growth in the July-September quarter, with subdued life insurance sales, elevated general insurance claims and regulatory uncertainty shaping earnings, according to analysts.

While protection products are expected to support life insurers’ profitability, general insurers face competitive pricing and monsoon-related claims. Investors are also likely to focus on the potential impact of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai) proposed changes to distribution commissions and expenses of management (EoM), which could reshape insurers’ distribution strategies and profitability.

Life insurers' outlook

Annualised premium equivalent (APE), a measure of new business sales, is expected to grow at a moderate pace, reflecting soft demand and an uneven recovery across distribution channels.

Emkay Global Financial Services expects HDFC Life Insurance’s APE to grow 9% year-on-year, supported by improving momentum in the HDFC Bank channel. SBI Life Insurance is expected to report 11% growth, while Axis Max Life’s APE could rise 8%, weighed down by a high base effect. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is expected to lead among private peers, with APE growth of 18%, according to the brokerage.

Also Read | What changed inside India's insurance regulator?

Value of new business (VNB) margins are expected to remain under pressure year-on-year as retail protection sales moderate and insurers absorb the impact of losing input tax credit following the GST (goods and services tax) exemption, as per Elara Securities. Higher rider attachments and a favourable yield curve could partly offset the drag.

VNB represents the present value of expected future profits from new insurance policies sold during a given period.

Emkay expects ICICI Prudential Life’s VNB margin to rise by 100 basis points year-on-year to 25.5%, while Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) could see an expansion of around 320 basis points to 22.5%, according to Kotak. LIC’s improvement is expected to be driven by a higher share of non-participating products.

Nomura expects ICICI Prudential Life to post the strongest year-on-year VNB growth among the four private life insurers it covers, at 28.8%. SBI Life’s margins, meanwhile, could recover sequentially after group policy sales weighed on its June-quarter performance.

General insurers' outlook

General insurers are expected to face pressure from aggressive pricing in commercial insurance, competition in motor own-damage insurance and the lack of a motor third-party premium hike in fiscal year 2027 (FY27). Floods and other natural disasters could further drive up claims.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance’s gross written premium is expected to decline about 1% year-on-year, while its combined ratio could improve marginally to 104.9% as lower operating expenses partly offset higher claims, according to Emkay. The combined ratio measures claims and expenses against premiums; a reading above 100% indicates an underwriting loss.

The brokerage also expects ICICI Lombard to report a net profit of 808 crore, down 1.4% year-on-year, as elevated combined ratios weigh on earnings. Strong investment income, supported by capital gains from the National Stock Exchange’s IPO, is expected to partly offset the pressure, the brokerage said.

Also Read | How low is insurance coverage in India?

Go Digit General Insurance could also see gross written premium decline about 1%, while its combined ratio is expected to rise to 113.1%. Emkay estimates its net profit to fall 24% year-on-year, reflecting higher claims in motor and commercial insurance, including the impact of floods.

Health insurers are expected to fare better on premium growth, although seasonal illnesses typically increase hospitalisations during the monsoon quarter. Emkay expects Star Health and Allied Insurance’s gross written premium to grow 19% year-on-year, with net profit rising 56% to 120 crore. Nomura expects Star Health and Niva Bupa Health Insurance to report premium growth of 19-25%, with loss ratios improving modestly as the severity of seasonal diseases eases.

Distribution norms take centre stage

Beyond quarterly earnings, investors are likely to scrutinise management commentary on Irdai’s proposed distribution reforms. The consultation paper proposes tighter commission limits and a phased reduction in EoM caps, alongside restrictions on compulsory insurance bundling with loans.

“With sweeping changes proposed in distribution payouts and EoM cap, we expect management discussions to be dominated by the same—loss of VNB due to likely lower credit protect business, channel strategy, open or closed architecture in banks, dependence on PB and ability to meet EoM norms,” said Kotak Institutional Equities.

Also Read | Mint Money Compass | Insurance costs, property risks and smarter investing

The proposals could also have implications for insurance intermediaries, including PB Fintech, which operates online insurance marketplace Policybazaar. Elara expects the platform to report revenue growth of about 32% year-on-year and net profit of approximately 190 crore, supported by continued momentum in retail health and protection products. Nomura expects PB Fintech to report 30% year-on-year premium growth, while lending disbursals could decline 20% quarter-on-quarter as the business undergoes a reorientation.

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