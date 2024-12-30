Better auxiliary services

“In my opinion, this is fine. To provide better auxiliary services while selling insurance products is a must-have, as customer demands have changed and they are looking for combined products. Like, if I am going to the gym, then I need better pricing for a health product; if I drive better, then I need a competitive quote on my motor insurance. So, allowing these frills baked into the insurance products will not only ensure innovation and provide a competitive edge to insurers, but will also help customers get very personalized coverages. So, it's in the right direction," said Debashish Banerjee, partner and insurance sector leader at Deloitte India.