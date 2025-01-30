“One of the key proposals under consideration has been raising the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limit in insurance from 74% to 100%. Insurance is a capital-intensive industry, and any move to enhance capital access is undoubtedly beneficial. This could attract global insurers seeking greater control on Indian operations," said Shanai Ghosh, managing director of Zuno General Insurance, adding that this will also help access to the latest technology and new products and bring in global best practices in processes and governance, thus improving the operational efficiency of the Indian market.