Centre launches network of integrated biotech centres—from startups to academia

The Union government has launched 21 centres across India offering shared infrastructure to startups, small and large companies, and academic institutions operating in the biotechnology space.

The centers will support pilot and pre-commercial-scale technologies, including microbial biomanufacturing, sustainable agriculture, smart proteins, functional foods, and advanced cell and gene therapies.

“This is more than just infrastructure—it is a transformative ecosystem that will create jobs, promote green growth, and reinforce India’s standing as a global bioeconomy leader,” Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union minister of state for science and technology, said on Monday during the launch event.

“By aligning with our climate commitments and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), we are laying the foundation for a multi-trillion-dollar bioeconomy by 2047,” he said.

Rolled out under the BioE3 Policy (Biotechnology for Environment, Economy and Employment), the network will serve as a national platform for advanced biomanufacturing, which has wide-ranging impact across health, agriculture, food, energy, and environment.

The centres are expected to play a pivotal role in India’s transition to clean and green technologies, reduce import dependence, and establish the country as a frontrunner in global bioeconomy, according to the government.

The facilities range from biofoundries working on microbial strains, smart proteins, probiotics, and bio-based chemicals to biomanufacturing hubs developing advanced cell therapies.

A biofoundry is a facility that combines biomanufacturing and automation, using automated tools and technologies to quickly design, construct, and test biological systems.

Clearing bottlenecks, opening new avenues Highlighting India’s recent strides, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the country’s bioeconomy had grown from about $10 billion to nearly $100 billion, with a target of reaching $300 billion in the coming years.

According to Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale, secretary, Department of Biotechnology, the network would accelerate India’s scientific breakthroughs into market-ready solutions.

“High Performance Biomanufacturing Platforms will ensure our institutions and industries no longer work in isolation. By providing shared infrastructure and encouraging collaboration, we are enabling discoveries to move rapidly from the lab to the marketplace, shaping India’s growth story in biotechnology,” he said.

“Startups and innovators often face bottlenecks in scaling their technologies. With this network, we are providing critical access to pilot-scale and commercial-ready facilities, which will not only strengthen self-reliance but also open new avenues for exports and global partnerships,” added Dr. Jitendra Kumar, managing director, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).

Under the government’s initiative, industries, incubators and academia-industry collaborations are setting up biofoundries and biomanufacturing hubs across the country.

For example, the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development in Bengaluru, along with Tata Chemicals Ltd, is establishing a facility to scale up specialty chemicals and enzymes.