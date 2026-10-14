Explainer: How will the new Integrated Transport and Logistics Authority change infrastructure planning?

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on 6 October approved the setting up of the Integrated Transport and Logistics Authority (ITLA) as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to strengthen coordination across India’s transport and logistics sectors.
The authority is expected to address fragmented planning and implementation across multiple ministries and agencies by bringing roads, railways, ports and shipping, aviation, inland waterways, coastal shipping, urban mobility and logistics under a common planning framework. Mint explains ITLA’s mandate, its proposed functions and the implications for India’s infrastructure development.