Explainer: How will the new Integrated Transport and Logistics Authority change infrastructure planning?

Subhash Narayan
4 min read14 Oct 2026, 10:27 AM IST
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ITLA will integrate datasets from GSTN e-way bills, FASTag, Vahan, GPS-based systems and urban traffic management systems to improve transport planning and network utilisation.
Summary
ITLA to prepare a 10-year-plus national transport master plan, appraise projects costing 500 crore and above, integrate transport data and monitor implementation to improve multimodal connectivity and reduce logistics costs

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on 6 October approved the setting up of the Integrated Transport and Logistics Authority (ITLA) as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to strengthen coordination across India’s transport and logistics sectors.

The authority is expected to address fragmented planning and implementation across multiple ministries and agencies by bringing roads, railways, ports and shipping, aviation, inland waterways, coastal shipping, urban mobility and logistics under a common planning framework. Mint explains ITLA’s mandate, its proposed functions and the implications for India’s infrastructure development.

Why is the government setting up ITLA?

India’s transport infrastructure has traditionally been planned and developed by separate ministries and agencies, which sometimes limits coordination across modes. While initiatives such as PM GatiShakti and the National Logistics Policy, 2022, have sought to improve integration, the government wants an institutional mechanism for long-term planning, technical appraisal, project monitoring and data analytics.

ITLA will function as the national apex institution for integrated transport and logistics planning, research, project appraisal, monitoring, policy support and data analytics. Its broader objective is to ensure that investments in different transport modes complement one another, improve infrastructure utilisation and help reduce logistics costs.

What will the National Transport Master Plan cover?

A key responsibility of ITLA will be to prepare a comprehensive National Transport Master Plan with a planning horizon of 10 years or more. It will cover roads, railways, ports and shipping, civil aviation, inland waterways, coastal shipping, urban mobility and logistics.

The authority will also evaluate the shorter-term, roughly five-year sectoral plans and annual plans of transport ministries to ensure they align with national priorities. This is intended to bring a multimodal perspective to investment decisions, helping coordinate transport networks, freight corridors and logistics infrastructure rather than assessing projects in isolation.

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Will ITLA appraise and monitor large infrastructure projects?

Yes. ITLA will undertake technical appraisal of central government infrastructure projects costing 500 crore or more, while financial appraisal will continue through existing mechanisms.

It will also monitor the implementation of transport and infrastructure projects above the same threshold, provide a coordinated mechanism for resolving implementation issues and undertake post-completion impact assessments.

The authority’s role will extend beyond planning to tracking implementation and evaluating outcomes after projects are commissioned.

How will the National Transport Data Repository work?

ITLA will develop a National Transport Data Repository (NTDR) by integrating transport and logistics datasets from multiple sources, including GSTN e-way bills, FASTag, Vahan, GPS-based systems and urban traffic management systems.

The repository will provide insights into the movement of goods and the utilisation of transport networks. By bringing this data together, the authority is expected to strengthen evidence-based project planning, monitoring and impact assessment.

Such analysis could help policymakers identify freight movement patterns, assess connectivity gaps and make more informed decisions on where additional infrastructure is required.

What other responsibilities will ITLA have, and how could it help reduce logistics costs?

ITLA will advise and assist the government in reviewing and updating the National Logistics Policy, 2022. It will also support capacity building, training and skilling across the logistics sector and promote research and innovation in transport and logistics.

The authority is expected to encourage a shift towards integrated multimodal networks linking road and rail corridors to ports, inland waterways, logistics hubs, and urban transport systems. Better coordination could improve the utilisation of existing infrastructure, reduce duplication of investments and help address gaps in freight connectivity.

Deloitte Partner Kushal Kumar Singh said integrated planning could strengthen multimodal connectivity and improve resource utilisation.

“With India working towards reducing logistics costs as a share of GDP, the focus now must be on translating integrated planning into coordinated execution across transport modes,” he said.

“The Authority’s ability to align projects, monitor implementation and improve investment efficiency will be critical to reducing logistics costs and strengthening the competitiveness of India’s transport and logistics ecosystem,” Singh said.

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What is the larger significance of ITLA, and what will determine its effectiveness?

The government sees ITLA as part of its broader Viksit Bharat @2047 vision, with the aim of strengthening multimodal connectivity, improving infrastructure efficiency and enhancing India’s global logistics competitiveness.

By combining long-term planning, technical appraisal, monitoring, data analytics and policy support within a single institutional framework, the authority is expected to help align public infrastructure investment with the country’s evolving transport and freight requirements.

However, its effectiveness will depend on how closely individual ministries align their investment plans with the National Transport Master Plan, how efficiently inter-agency bottlenecks are resolved and whether data-led assessments translate into better project selection and execution. The distinction between technical appraisal by ITLA and financial appraisal through existing mechanisms will also remain important to its functioning.

Ultimately, the proposed authority’s contribution will be measured by whether better coordination across transport modes leads to more efficient use of infrastructure, improved freight connectivity, and lower logistics costs.

Also Read | Centre may offer interest subvention for e-bus, e-truck charging infrastructure

About the Author

Subhash Narayan

Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscape. He finds reporting to be a passion that provides the necessary adrenaline rush and keeps you going.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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