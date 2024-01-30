Interim Budget 2024: Can FM Sitharaman regulate data privacy and build consumer trust in the online marketplace?
Interim Budget 2024: Industry experts believe that a well-allocated budget can fortify data privacy, compliance, and consumer trust in the digital marketplace, while also supporting user-generated content and enhancing consumer protection
Ensuring privacy in today’s data-driven digital world has become the need of the hour. Companies are increasingly dependent on processing vast amounts of data to facilitate hyper-personalized solutions to their customers. Online marketplaces handle a significant amount of customer data; thus, implementing robust data security measures is critical to maintain customers' trust and steer clear of financial consequences.