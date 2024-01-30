Ensuring privacy in today’s data-driven digital world has become the need of the hour. Companies are increasingly dependent on processing vast amounts of data to facilitate hyper-personalized solutions to their customers. Online marketplaces handle a significant amount of customer data; thus, implementing robust data security measures is critical to maintain customers' trust and steer clear of financial consequences. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Delphin Varghese, Co-founder & Chief Business Officer, of AdCounty Media, the government can undertake more initiatives like the National Data Governance Policy Framework which ensures that anonymised data from government and private entities can be accessed safely for research purposes and avoids misuse of data.

Other initiatives like establishing the India Data Management Office (IDMO) by the NDGP framework to standardise and regulate the management, storage, and anonymisation of data can also be undertaken to guarantee data integrity.

"More funds need to be allocated to fintech and banking sectors to help them enhance their security systems through incorporation of Firewalls, Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS), Multi-Factor Authentication, Data Encryption, etc," he said.

Data privacy and consumer trust are the cornerstones of the digital marketplace. "A well-allocated budget can fortify these pillars. It enables the enforcement of data privacy laws, covers compliance costs, and fosters strategies to build consumer trust. It also supports user-generated content and enhances consumer protection online. Remember, a budget doesn't directly regulate or build, but it empowers the strategies and compliance that do. Invest wisely, for the future of commerce is digital," said Hariom Seth, Founder, ofTagglabs.

Protecting consumer data and providing transparency builds confidence in digital ecosystems. As per Ridhima Kansal, Director, Rosemoore, reasonable data minimization, storage limits, and mandatory consent processes should govern all online platforms and apps. Budget provisions institutionalizing such 'privacy by design' principles will reassure citizens.

"Clear guidelines on lawful handling coupled with grievance redressal systems can protect users while encouraging innovation. The budget can pioneer long-overdue data sovereignty measures," said Zameer Malik, CEO of Kulsum's Kaya Kalp.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present Interim Budget 2024 on 1 February, 2024.

