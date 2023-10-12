Internet Sector Q2 Results Preview: Modest growth likely with slow margin expansion for Zomato, PB Fintech: JM Financial
Q2FY24 results expected to be quiet for internet companies, with sequential increase in majority of companies. Profitability still the focus in internet sector, stocks expected to react to leading indicators for Q3FY24.
Brokerage house, JM Financial, said that Q2FY24 (July-September) is typically a quiet quarter for the majority of the internet companies, and that is what it anticipates from the results.The majority of companies would see sequential increase, and Nykaa's year-over-year (YoY) growth would be slightly impacted by the festive season.