Industry
Deluge of deals to lift i-bank bonuses to a record in 2024
Summary
- According to Native, a search firm that also works with the financial services sector, bonuses may cross ₹1,000 crore in 2024, of which ₹700 crore may go to over 350 top executives.
India's dealmakers may win record bonuses for 2024, after fetching the decade's highest fee income driven by share sales, mergers and debt funding rounds.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more