Deluge of deals to lift i-bank bonuses to a record in 2024

“I-bankers and merchant bankers at Indian firms received bonuses for the September-October period, and global firms will get them in January. While bonuses for 2021 and 2022 were not very good, the ones in 2023 were better. 2024 had all-time high capital market flows and deals which have pushed bonuses for these companies," said a senior partner at one of the Big Four consulting and audit firms. “Since the bonus is dependent on the number of deals, it is often over and above the compensation offered to the bankers," the partner added.