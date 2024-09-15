Bigger than food delivery? Investors rush to bless faith-tech startups | Mint

Industry
Bigger than food delivery? Investors rush to bless faith-tech startups
Samiksha Goel 8 min read 15 Sep 2024, 06:47 PM IST
Summary
- Indians, for ages, have been obsessed with astrology and spiritual services. Now, a bunch of venture capital firms, including PeakXV Partners, Blume Ventures and Matrix Partners, have discovered a goldmine here. Who are they backing and why? Read on.
Bengaluru: Unlike many Indians, Sahil Aggarwal doesn’t share their deep faith in astrology. And yet, the 28-year old, who works in the investment industry in Bengaluru, sought guidance from astrologers twice in the last one year. But instead of meeting astrologers in the real world, he connected with them virtually, on Astrotalk, a digital astrology consultation company.
