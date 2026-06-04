The great viewership divide: Why sports is beating entertainment

In an era of endless content choices, one format continues to command mass attention like few others: live sports.
With IPL 2026 reaching a combined audience of 1.1 billion across digital and television platforms—and digital viewership growing 15% year-on-year—industry experts say cricket is widening its lead over entertainment properties that are grappling with audience fragmentation and content fatigue. Sports, led by cricket, benefits from a perfect storm of widespread smartphone penetration, democratised access and its event-driven, seasonal nature.
Earlier this month, Zee Entertainment Enterprises announced that it had bought the broadcast and streaming rights to the FIFA World Cup along with a bouquet of other FIFA football events.
Non-sports or general entertainment properties, meanwhile, are often constrained by content clutter, long gaps between seasons of franchise shows, and the absence of the unifying identity that sports commands naturally.
The trend is visible in weekly viewership data for fiction OTT originals compiled by media consulting firm Ormax, where most shows now attract 1-2 million viewers, with few breaking out in recent months. Just a year-and-a-half ago, multiple web series routinely crossed four million viewers.
Even established franchises are seeing a decline. The third season of Panchayat, the village-set comedy-drama released in 2024, clocked overall viewership of 28.2 million. That fell more than 15% to 23.8 million for season four, released in 2025.