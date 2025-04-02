Industry
Indian Premier League turns out to be recession-proof for fast food chains
Summary
- The league offers companies a captive consumer base and has thus cemented itself as a consistent consumption occasion, according to an analyst.
Consumers continue to order in while watching the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, and fast food chains continue to see year-on-year growth during the IPL season.
