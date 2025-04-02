“It’s still early, but we are already seeing more number of sixes and teams are scoring nearly 300 runs in a span of three hours. This is great entertainment for consumers, and we hope they come back and eat Domino's. For us, it (IPL) continues to grow year-on-year; we are not sure about the broader market," said Sameer Khetarpal, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.