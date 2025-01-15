Industry
‘India to see more investments in 2025 as PEs look to deploy dry powder’
Summary
- With substantial dry powder ready for deployment, private equity firms are poised to drive significant investments in India’s key sectors in 2025, fuelling long-term growth in healthcare, manufacturing, and consumer sectors.
Private equity firms are doubling down on India, driven by the country’s expanding consumer base, advancements in healthcare, and the rise of high-precision manufacturing.
