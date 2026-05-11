In a world beset by uncertainty, a 14% plus year-on-year growth in bank credit during December 2025 to February 2026 is reason for cheer. To be sure, part of this reflects a normalization of the credit cycle which saw brief disruption in mid-2025 triggered by US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements. But the more important shift is that the drivers of this credit expansion are not the same as in the 2022-24 phase.
How the Iran war threatens India’s nascent credit recovery
SummaryDespite strong MSME and retail lending momentum, escalating West Asia conflict and supply chain disruptions risk derailing India’s fragile credit recovery.
In a world beset by uncertainty, a 14% plus year-on-year growth in bank credit during December 2025 to February 2026 is reason for cheer. To be sure, part of this reflects a normalization of the credit cycle which saw brief disruption in mid-2025 triggered by US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements. But the more important shift is that the drivers of this credit expansion are not the same as in the 2022-24 phase.
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