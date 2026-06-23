What do Irdai's draft rules seek to change?

Samriddhi Mahar
4 min read23 Jun 2026, 09:35 AM IST
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Insurers may merge with non-insurance companies for the first time.(Pexels)
Summary
From mis-selling to insurers' investment practices, Irdai has released a slew of proposals reshaping the insurance sector. Here's what's in them. 

In a set of draft rules released in mid-June, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) proposed tagging every policy to the individual who sold it, one of several measures aimed at curbing mis-selling. The drafts also loosen the rules on how insurers invest their funds, reduce the capital foreign reinsurers need to enter India, and allow insurers to merge with non-insurance companies for the first time. Together, they mark the first wave of detailed rulemaking under last year's overhaul of insurance law and will be open for public comment in early July. Mint breaks them down.

What are the changes targeting mis-selling, and how are policies sold?

Mis-selling is the sale of a policy that does not suit the buyer. It can include pushing an investment-linked plan on someone who wanted term cover, glossing over exclusions, or signing up a customer who never understood the product. It occurs when the seller's commission conflicts with the customer's interest, and is most common in plans that bundle insurance with savings, where charges are hard to read.

The concern is grounded in rising complaints. Grievances classified as unfair business practices rose to 26,667 in 2024-25 from 23,335 a year earlier, up about 14%, and accounted for 22.14% of all complaints against life insurers, according to Irdai's annual report.

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Much of the risk sits in the bank channel: corporate agents, including bank partners, accounted for 52.97% of private life insurers' individual new business premium in FY25, with banks alone contributing 49.66%.

The draft rules propose tagging every policy to the individual who sold it, so complaints can be traced to their source. It requires every branch of a corporate agent, including banks, to name a supervisor for sales conduct.

It forces intermediaries earning commissions above a threshold to disclose commission income, related-party dealings, profits, and dividend payouts, and to publish this information online. The draft does not, however, cut the size of commissions.

What are the changes related to how insurers invest their money?

The actuarial, finance and investment draft reshapes what insurers can do with their funds. One amendment would, for the first time, let life insurers undertake repo transactions and lend government securities for fees: tools available to banks but not insurers. The drafts also allow investing up to 5% of surplus funds in private limited companies, provided they have a net worth of at least 25 crore and a track record of profits. This changes how nearly 75 trillion in assets under management in the insurance sector are deployed.

What are the changes in mergers, ownership and foreign entry?

The registration draft loosens the rules on corporate structure. It permits insurers to merge with non-insurance companies for the first time, giving investors a cleaner route to restructure around an insurer, and it cuts processing fees for such deals. A separate reinsurance draft reduces the capital required to open a foreign reinsurance branch from 5,000 crore to 1,000 crore, which could attract mid-sized and speciality reinsurers and intensify competition.

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What are the changes in enforcement?

Two drafts govern the regulator's own conduct. One codifies how Irdai imposes penalties, requiring that orders be reasoned and proportionate to the offence. This is relevant now that the underlying law has raised the maximum fine to 10 crore. The other sets out how Irdai makes rules in future, mandating publication of drafts, a 21-day comment period and a review of every regulation every three years, with a carve-out for urgent cases.

What are the changes in claims processing and new technology?

A draft on third-party administrators—the firms that process health claims—gives them open-ended registration in place of fixed-term licences.

Additionally, Irdai has set up a working group on artificial intelligence to draft a governance framework for its growing use in underwriting, claims and fraud detection.

Why is this happening now?

"Everything the regulator is doing right now is to ensure it is aligned with the amended Insurance Act," said Narendra Bharindwal, president of the Insurance Brokers Association of India, referring to the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Act, 2025, or SBSR Act, which allows 100% foreign direct investment in insurers.

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He said the reforms are aimed at improving the ease of doing business. "That's why you're seeing all these exposure drafts and consultation papers," he said.

The Act was notified on 21 December 2025 and came into force on 5 February 2026. It requires Irdai to redraw parts of its rulebook to align with the amended law, which is why multiple drafts were released together and why the comment deadlines fall between 6 and 10 July.

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