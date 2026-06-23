What do Irdai's draft rules seek to change?

In a set of draft rules released in mid-June, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) proposed tagging every policy to the individual who sold it, one of several measures aimed at curbing mis-selling. The drafts also loosen the rules on how insurers invest their funds, reduce the capital foreign reinsurers need to enter India, and allow insurers to merge with non-insurance companies for the first time. Together, they mark the first wave of detailed rulemaking under last year's overhaul of insurance law and will be open for public comment in early July. Mint breaks them down.
What are the changes targeting mis-selling, and how are policies sold?
Mis-selling is the sale of a policy that does not suit the buyer. It can include pushing an investment-linked plan on someone who wanted term cover, glossing over exclusions, or signing up a customer who never understood the product. It occurs when the seller's commission conflicts with the customer's interest, and is most common in plans that bundle insurance with savings, where charges are hard to read.