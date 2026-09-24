Banks, NBFC insurance income at risk on Irdai fee caps

Samriddhi MaharAnshika Kayastha
4 min read24 Sep 2026, 01:38 PM IST
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Irdai has also proposed reducing expense-of-management limits for life and general insurers in phases over two and five years.(Pexels / Representative Image)
Summary
Irdai’s proposed insurance commission caps could sharply cut distribution income for banks and NBFCs, especially from credit-life policies, while ending compulsory loan-insurance bundling. The proposals may pressure earnings at lenders and insurers, triggering a sell-off in related stocks.

Mumbai: Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) could see a sharp reduction in insurance distribution income under proposed commission caps by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), with credit-life products facing particular pressure as the regulator proposes to prohibit compulsory bundling of insurance with loans.

Insurance stocks tumbled on Thursday after the proposals. Turtlemint hit its 20% lower circuit at 109.10, while PB Fintech hit its 10% lower circuit at 1,701. ICICI Prudential Life fell 7.6% to 448, HDFC Life declined 5.6% to 530.15 and LIC was down 2% at 399 during morning trade, according to BSE.

The consultation paper proposes different commission limits based on insurance type, product and distributor, with tied agents allowed higher commissions than other distribution entities.

Alongside the commission caps, Irdai has proposed a phased reduction in expense-of-management (EoM) limits. For life insurers, the limit would fall to 15% of gross direct premium income within two years and 12.5% within five years. For general insurers, it would decline to 25% within two years and 20% within five years.

The proposals could particularly affect the NBFC credit-life distribution model. First-year commissions on loan-bundled life cover are proposed at 2-2.5% for distribution entities, compared with effective payouts of about 45% currently, according to the consultation paper. Irdai has also proposed prohibiting compulsory bundling of insurance with loans, which could affect policy attachment rates.

Also Read | New EPF wage ceiling: What changes for your PF, pension and insurance

Bernstein Research said commissions on health insurance for banks and brokers could fall from more than 30% on new sales and 20% on renewals to about 15% and 5%, respectively. Macquarie said first-year commissions on regular-premium pure-term policies could be capped at 25% for distribution entities, compared with an observed average of 51%.

Axis Capital said NBFC insurance revenue is driven by loan disbursements, insurance attachment rates and commission rates. Assuming a 25% reduction in commission rates and a 20% decline in attachment rates, the brokerage estimated that insurance income could fall by nearly 40%.

It estimates a 3-6% impact on profit before tax for lenders with high credit-life penetration, such as L&T Finance and Capri Global Capital, and a 2-4% impact for vehicle financiers and microfinance institutions.

L&T Finance shares fell 7.7% to 286.20, while Capri Global Capital declined 2.8% to 261 in morning trade on Thursday.

Bank exposure

Banks could also see pressure on insurance-related income. As Mint previously reported, changes to the bancassurance model could affect insurance penetration, given banks’ presence across tier-II and tier-III cities and smaller districts.

Insurance commissions accounted for 19% of profit before tax at Yes Bank in FY26, followed by IDFC First Bank at 13%, IndusInd Bank at 12%, AU Small Finance Bank at 11% and HDFC Bank at 7%, according to Axis Capital data.

The brokerage said the proposed caps could affect earnings at banks with higher exposure, including HDFC Bank among large lenders and Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank and IndusInd Bank among mid-sized lenders.

Also Read | Bancassurance slowdown hits HDFC Life, ICICI Pru

HDFC Bank shares fell 1.36% to 728, Yes Bank declined 3.3% to 22.47, IDFC First Bank fell 3.9% to 84.50 and IndusInd Bank dropped 3.5% to 925.40 in morning trade on Thursday.

The proposed caps also vary by product. For term plans, commissions could fall from more than 40% upfront to about 25%, with the balance deferred over time.

About the Author

Anshika Kayastha

Driven by a passion for news and commitment to accurate and ethical reporting, Anshika Kayastha has been covering the full spectrum of BFSI—from banks and NBFCs to fintechs, insurance, payments, regulators, personal finance and money markets for the past 13 years. <br><br>Based in Mumbai, her work at Mint spans comprehensive and insightful stories on sectoral trends, regulatory and policy shifts, corporate strategies, governance, and innovation. With a particular interest in fintech, she keeps a close watch on emerging players, disruptive business models, and the evolving regulatory landscape. <br><br>Prior to joining Mint in July 2024, Anshika honed her craft at The Hindu BusinessLine and Informist Media, to deliver incisive, well-sourced reporting on the forces shaping India's financial services. She holds a degree in media and communication from Symbiosis University. <br><br>When she's not tracking the latest RBI circular or tenaciously pursuing the next story, Anshika is most at home in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. Warm, social, and endlessly curious, she's a self-confessed credit card enthusiast, and brings that same energy to offbeat TV series, puzzles, beach vacations, and competitive game nights.

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