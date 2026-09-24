Banks, NBFC insurance income at risk on Irdai fee caps

Mumbai: Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) could see a sharp reduction in insurance distribution income under proposed commission caps by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), with credit-life products facing particular pressure as the regulator proposes to prohibit compulsory bundling of insurance with loans.
Insurance stocks tumbled on Thursday after the proposals. Turtlemint hit its 20% lower circuit at ₹109.10, while PB Fintech hit its 10% lower circuit at ₹1,701. ICICI Prudential Life fell 7.6% to ₹448, HDFC Life declined 5.6% to ₹530.15 and LIC was down 2% at ₹399 during morning trade, according to BSE.