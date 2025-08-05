Is 20% ethanol blended petrol safe for your vehicle? Here's what Petroleum Ministry says

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas clarified that the fears about 20% ethanol blending in petrol are not supported by evidence. Ethanol blending improves fuel performance, contributes to lower emissions, and strengthens energy security while providing economic benefits to farmers and the rural sector.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas informed, “Some articles/ reports in the media have raised concerns about the potential negative impact of 20% ethanol blending (E20) in petrol, particularly with regard to older vehicles and customer experience. These concerns, however, are largely unfounded and not supported by scientific evidence or expert analysis."

Citing international studies, the Ministry observed that testing carbureted and fuel-injected vehicle models every 10,000 km over the first 100,000 km revealed no statistically significant differences in power, torque, or fuel consumption concerning the impact of ethanol-petrol Blends on mechanical, energy, and environmental performance.

Material compatibility and drivability tests conducted by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), and Indian Oil Corporation (R&D) confirmed that legacy vehicles exhibited no significant differences, performance problems, or abnormal wear and tear when using 20% ethanol blended fuel. Additionally, it has passed hot and cold startability tests without causing any engine damage.

Concerns over ethanol blending

Fuel efficiency Addressing fuel efficiency challenges, the Ministry stated that ethanol has a lower energy density than petrol, leading to a slight reduction in mileage, about 1–2% for four-wheelers calibrated for E20 and designed for E10, and roughly 3–6% in other vehicles.

This small efficiency loss can be reduced further with better engine tuning and E20-compatible materials, which major automobile manufacturers are already using. Thus, the allegation that E20 leads to a drastic drop in fuel efficiency is factually incorrect, the Ministry noted.

Material corrosion According to the Petroleum Ministry, the safety standards for E20, including corrosion inhibitors and compatible fuel system materials, are well defined by BIS specifications and Automotive Industry Standards. In some older vehicles, replacing certain rubber parts or gaskets may be recommended after about 20,000 to 30,000 km of use. This replacement is cost-effective and can be conveniently performed during routine vehicle servicing.

Environmental concerns Highlighting the concerns raised over damage to the environment, the Ministry claimed that ethanol substitutes petrol, a fossil fuel, helping to lower CO2 emissions. India’s ethanol blending initiative involves diversifying feedstocks. Ethanol is now produced not only from sugarcane but also from surplus rice, maize, damaged foodgrains, and agricultural residues, particularly in support of second-generation (2G) biofuels.

This makes ethanol blending not only technically feasible but also environmentally sustainable. A study on life cycle emissions of ethanol conducted by Niti Aayog has found that GHG emissions for sugarcane and maize-based ethanol are respectively 65% and 50% lower than those of petrol, it added.

What are the benefits of ethanol blending?

Ride quality and vehicle performance Ethanol has a higher octane number than petrol (~108.5 vs. 84.4), indicating that ethanol-petrol blends possess a higher octane rating than traditional petrol. Consequently, ethanol can serve as a partial substitute for producing high-octane fuels (~95), which are necessary for modern high compression ratio engines that offer improved ride quality.

E20-enabled vehicles offer good performance. Ethanol also features a higher heat of vaporisation compared to petrol. This causes the intake manifold temperature to be lower, leading to a denser air-fuel mixture and, as a result, improved engine volumetric efficiency.

Lower dependence on crude oil imports

E20 blending greatly enhances India’s energy security by decreasing reliance on crude oil imports. Since 2014-15, India has saved over Rs. 1.40 lakh crore in foreign exchange through petrol consumption substitution, the Petroleum Ministry noted.

Additionally, ethanol blending supports the rural economy by facilitating prompt payments of over ₹1.20 lakh crore to farmers, thereby creating income and employment opportunities in the agriculture and biofuels sectors. E20 blending has assisted India in reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 700 lakh tonnes, contributing to climate change objectives.