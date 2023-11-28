Is America’s EV revolution stalling?
- Its motorists aren’t won over by battery power—yet
AMERICANS LOVE their automobiles. So long, it seems, as they don’t run on batteries. According to a poll published in July by the Pew Research Centre, less than two-fifths of Americans would consider buying an electric vehicle (EV). Despite continually expanding charging networks and there being ever more EV models to choose from, that is a slightly lower share than the year before.
