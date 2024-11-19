Is buying frequent-flier miles ever a good idea?
SummaryBefore accepting any bonus-mile offers—including the latest subscription offers—pull out your calculator.
Airlines are eager to sell you frequent-flier points and miles. Their latest sales pitch: buying airline miles on a monthly basis. Paying cash for miles doesn’t guarantee a bargain, so be sure to do your homework before taking up any offers.
