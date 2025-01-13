Industry
Is the rise of D2C brands really challenging the incumbents?
Suneera Tandon 10 min read 13 Jan 2025, 06:22 PM IST
Summary
- Established consumer brands have for long tailored their products to the mass market. This approach allowed D2C brands like Boat, Plum & Blissclub to address niche consumer needs. Incumbents such as HUL, Aditya Birla Group, Tata Consumer & Marico are now countering the insurgents. We explain how.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: Like many other founders, Dhruv Madhok and Dhruv Bhasin launched Slick Organics, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand that sells hair care products under the brand Arata, to address a perceived gap in the market. That gap: a lack of effective hair styling solutions for curly and wavy hair in India.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less