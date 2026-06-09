Mint Explainer: Is India headed for a cancer drug crisis?

India is facing a critical shortage of two key chemotherapy drugs, cisplatin and carboplatin, primarily due to a steep increase in platinum prices.
Doctors and hospitals have raised an alarm over the unavailability of these drugs, but manufacturers find it financially unsustainable to keep making the drugs, which are strictly price controlled. Doctors caution that if the shortage continues, it could cause major treatment delays for one in five cancer patients.
Rising platinum prices started to strain manufacturers in June 2025, and the West Asia war has exacerbated the crisis, with some drugmakers completely halting production this month.
Mint explains the delicate situation, its impact, and potential solutions.
What’s happening?
Cisplatin and carboplatin are among the most common chemotherapy drugs, integral to the treatment of head and neck cancers, cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, and several other malignancies.