Is this $1,100 shoe the next men’s status sneaker?

I’m a 30-something fashion editor who lives in a gritty corner of downtown Manhattan, opposite a dollar store and near a rat-infested courtyard. I usually write a shopping column about finding great-value menswear. But for a few days last month, my movements resembled those of a billionaire scion with a sneaker addiction.

I haunted the snootiest stretch of Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side, visiting about 15 luxury stores (with the odd detour farther afield). I sank into plush velvet sofas while sinking my feet into dozens of kicks crafted from materials like deerskin and cashmere.

Though I’m not proud of it, I was fantasy shopping for $1,000 status sneakers.

Today, many super-premium men’s sneakers cost at least that much, said Andrew Weitz, a style consultant to executives in Los Angeles. “Now, we’re in this place of, ‘Oh, my God, I’m spending so much money on a sneaker,’" said Weitz.

We’re not talking about rare collectibles (or running shoes), but “everyday" sneakers one might wear if one’s everyday activities involve chartering private jets or crossing one’s feet on a vast mahogany desk after securing a headline-making deal.

Post-pandemic increases in the cost of materials, manufacturing and shipping have driven up luxury-fashion prices—including those of sneakers, noted Weitz.

But brands have also realized that consumers are willing to spend four figures on a sneaker even though it’s a product that will likely wear out “sooner rather than later," said Luca Solca, a luxury analyst at Wall Street equity broker Bernstein. Along with T-shirts and fragrances, sneakers are “probably one of the categories with the highest gross margin percentage" for luxury brands, said Solca.

Because I’m nosy and aspire to fanciness, I had to know which styles the caviar class is currently lapping up—and to see for myself how they compare to less-costly kicks. I would crown a winner—the sneakers I’d buy if I were a style-hungry VC exec with an end-of-year bonus burning a hole in the pocket of my Hermès chinos.

Once, my choice would have been obvious: Zegna’s Triple Stitch, a slip-on style with crisscrossing elastics down its front, an erstwhile favorite of elites. But it’s become so popular that some bigwigs are craving the next thing, said Weitz.

“When you’re spending that kind of money, you want to feel like you’ve got something particular on your feet" that no one else is wearing, said Vic Tartara, 50, an executive in New York’s building-service industry who owns “seven or eight" pairs of Triple Stitches but is exploring alternatives. (According to a Zegna spokesperson, sales of the Triple Stitch doubled from 2021 to 2023, and growth “remains extremely healthy.")

I sought tips from Tartara and other stylish high-flyers, as well as from industry pros. Then I got shopping.

Some goal posts

I decided I’d try anything in the $1,000 ballpark. You’re paying a premium to buy into a luxury brand, emphasized TÔ Long-Nam, chair of fashion-sneaker, accessory and eyewear design at Savannah College of Art and Design.

But these sneakers had to deliver in tangible ways. Beyond being uncommonly comfy, “they must feel premium," said TÔ. Meaning: impeccably constructed from refined materials like supple suede goatskin or even cashmere. Joseph Tang, fashion director at Canadian luxury retailer Holt Renfrew, said VIPs sometimes request sneakers in leathers that match their car interiors. I was very taken with the idea of scoring kicks made from the kind of hide that encases a Bentley’s steering wheel.

If a sneaker costs as much as a MacBook Air, its design had better invite second glances. If you want plain white sneakers, “stick with Common Projects," said Weitz, referencing the famously minimal, $400-ish brand. A super-luxe take, he said, “needs something to it." That needn’t be a shouty logo. A subtly unique silhouette, or, as TÔ put it, colors you can’t find at “the Nike store next [door]," are more knowing and impressive.

The search begins

I intended to breeze into stores with the composure of a man who had left his chauffeur outside. New York had other plans. My first shopping day was a 96-degree cooker, and I galumphed into Tod’s a sweaty mess. Seemingly unbothered by my appearance, the clerk responded to my crass request for “the most expensive" option with $895 knit sneakers. “You pull them on—like stockings," she said, enthusiastically, of the chocolate lace-ups. Though streamlined and comfy, they were a little forgettable.

No one could accuse Christian Louboutin’s $995 sneakers of snooziness. Their jagged red sole referenced bloody shark teeth; beady Great White-like eyes on the back completed the look. “Aren’t they fun!" cried the clerk, smiling as she handed me the horror-movie sneakers. At least they felt sturdy.

The designs at Loewe, the coolest luxury brand at the moment, skewed kooky too. Luxury sneaker fan Massimo Alpian, 42, a marketing exec in the outdoor industry in Boulder, Colo., suggested I try the brand’s buzzy Flow Runners. With a tread sole that curls up over the toe, they recall a garden gnome’s shoes. I’m no gnome, but when I laced up the $890 brushed-suede model—the cheapest shoe I tried—I liked what I saw. The design was ingenious, the spongy suede charmingly crafty. Much too fun for boardrooms, though.

At Bergdorf Goodman, I bid farewell to my last shred of dignity and asked the clerk: “What should I wear if I want to dress like I’m on ‘Succession’?" He whisked me to the Berluti display, claiming the French brand has that “If you know, you know" appeal. Weitz had told me to check out Berluti’s Shadow model, a supposedly extra-comfy knit design, so I requested those. Classy in navy, and easy to slip on (important!), the $1,160 technical-knit sneaker was the coziest I’d tried so far. “But does it come in cashmere?" I wondered aloud, like a crown prince. Not until fall, said the clerk.

Newly obsessed with finding cashmere kicks, I tried the Berluti store. I nearly squealed when the clerk, a smiley man in pointy shoes, revealed he had a pair in the back, hibernating till fall. When he returned, I reached for the $1,315 gray Shadow knits with the vigor of Gollum seizing the ring. Ahhhh! I reckon they’re the comfiest shoes I’ve ever worn. They also cost more than all my living-room furniture, combined. Will these win beauty pageants? Nope. But dark-leather accents give them an expensive-looking edge. They’re Allbirds for the 0.01%.

Still, I was craving a gloriously handsome shoe, a Cary Grant of a sneaker. Fortunately, elegant, slim-soled styles are in fashion after years of chunky kicks dominating. The lean new Jet sneaker by Hermès, in goatskin suede for $1,125, had a retro charm; the Row took “streamlined" to the limit, selling dainty slivers of nappa leather for $990.

Arian Jabbary, 32, a fashionable New York attorney, turned me onto Loro Piana’s $1,125 Tennis Walk, a model he intends to buy this summer. The sleek lace-ups came in remarkably soft deerskin, which the bored store clerk called “a calf-leather upgrade." I loved the shape from above: Long and angular, it reminded me of a thoroughbred horse’s face. I’m sure you could find similar-enough cream sneakers for a quarter of the price, but would they recall noble equine features? I turned to my own pair and realized they looked like Bratwursts in comparison.

David Morris, buying manager at luxury e-retailer Mr Porter, told me Brunello Cucinelli’s $1,100 Olimpo model is “the next must-have status sneaker." But in the ultra-tasteful Italian brand’s store, I battled to get on a pair with the extra-long shoehorn I was given. Rather than standing up to use it, which I now realize is the done thing, I stayed seated, because I have no common sense and also didn’t attend a Swiss finishing school. My elbows—and the shoehorn—stuck up past my ears as I fumbled the shoes, sweating bullets.

The Olimpo was nicely cushioned, I loved its geometric, mixed-material look, and the cream pebbled leather felt sumptuous enough to line a Rolls-Royce. A logo winked quietly at the heel. My only quibble: The brown-and-beige combo felt a tad safe.

I took a detour to Saks Fifth Avenue to exhaust my options. There I spotted another Olimpo model. It had the same off-white, textured leather, but now contrasted with sage-green suede. It was that bit more exciting. These were the ones.

Now I’m planning my next fantasy shopping spree. Objective: “Million-dollar cars with cream, pebbled leather upholstery." What have I become?

The (Sneaker) Price Is Right

We asked men in Midtown NYC what they would pay for kicks

Alberto Altamirano, 43 ESL teacher, Union, N.J.How much did the sneakers you’re wearing cost? I got these Vans for a cool $35.What’s the most you’d spend on sneakers? If I really liked a pair, maybe $55-$60.What would you want in $1,000 sneakers? Jeez, they’d better come with free breakfast and lunch for a year! If you’re gonna pay that much, they have to be really, really comfortable. Like, extremely comfortable.

Bradley Constant, 25Actor, Los AngelesHow much did the sneakers you’re wearing cost? I got these Nikes from the thrift store for $3.What’s the most you’d spend on sneakers? Probably $80-$100. I love Air Maxes or Air Force 1s.What would you want in $1,000 sneakers? It has to be the Bentley or Maybach of shoes. I guess name-brand makes a big difference. But I can’t imagine what would make it feel worth $1,000. It [better] have a massager in there or something.

Binoy Patel, 30Solar-farm designer, ChicagoHow much did the sneakers you’re wearing cost? These are Air Jordan 1s, in a rare yellow. I bought them two years ago for about $800. What’s the most you’d spend on sneakers? I’ll go up to $2,000-$3,000.What do you want in super-luxury sneakers? I try to go for a simple look, nothing shiny. Comfort is obviously the main concern.

Jaime Arango, 54Print designer in fashion industry, New YorkHow much did the sneakers you’re wearing cost? They’re from Steve Madden. A friend gave them to me.What’s the most you’d spend on sneakers? I don’t think more than $250.What would you want in $1,000 sneakers? They have to be from a very famous designer. Like, “These are by so-and-so," and everybody knows, like, “Oh, yeah."

Nicolas Principi, 26Works in insurance, ManhattanHow much did the sneakers you’re wearing cost? These are Cole Haan dress-sneakers. They were probably about $130-$150. What’s the most you’d spend on sneakers? I’d probably spend up to $500, but it has to be a quality name-brand, leather, something that will last.What would you want in $1,000 sneakers? I know friends who are willing to pay thousands for sneakers. I think it’s a status symbol more than anything, like an “If you know, you know" sort of thing.