International Solar Alliance to collaborate with Mauritius on solar power roadmap, regulatory frameworks
Summary
- The framework provides a structured approach to ISA and the government of Mauritius to collaborate on solar energy initiatives in the country and support its energy transition journey.
Port Louis: The International Solar Alliance (ISA) on Thursday signed the Country Partnership Framework (CPF) with the government of Mauritius, paving the road for collaboration in terms of developing a solar power roadmap in the country and creating the required regulatory frameworks to support the sector.