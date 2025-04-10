Port Louis: The International Solar Alliance (ISA) on Thursday signed the Country Partnership Framework (CPF) with the government of Mauritius, paving the road for collaboration in terms of developing a solar power roadmap in the country and creating the required regulatory frameworks to support the sector.

A statement from the Gurugram-headquartered ISA said that the framework provides a structured approach to ISA and the government of Mauritius to collaborate on solar energy initiatives in the country and support its energy transition journey. Mauritius is the first African country and the fourth globally to sign the framework, after Bangladesh, Bhutan and Cuba. The framework duration is three years and can be renewed based on mutual consent.

Barakat Ahmed, regional programmes head for Africa operations of ISA, and Zeenat Guness-Goolbar, permanent secretary of the ministry of energy and public utilities, representing the government of Mauritius, took part in the framework signing.

The CPF will be followed by developing a country-driven, needs-based Country Partnership Strategy (CPS) that aligns with the national priorities of the island nation. It will include the development or review of solar roadmaps, the development of facilitative regulatory frameworks to promote the deployment of solar-based applications, capacity-building on technical, regulatory, and financing needs of the Mauritius.

Under the framework, a Solar Technology Application Resource Centre (STAR-C) will be set up and solar rooftop installations will also be scaled in the country, along with floating solar projects, and solar water pumping systems, among others. The use of solar power for production of green hydrogen will also be promoted and supported under the framework.

Commenting on the development, Ashish Khanna, director Ggeneral, ISA, said: “The CPF is a strategic initiative by ISA to formulate a programmatic medium-term engagement of ISA and its member countries with the support of Indian minister of new and renewable energy as president and French minister of international cooperation as co-president."

He noted that that the CPF would lead to co-development of a detailed Country Partnership Strategy, adapting to evolving challenges and opportunities within the solar energy sector of Mauritius, through a clear action plan to enable private investments in solar backed by policy and regulatory support from the government.

"This would facilitate technological innovations in areas like floating solar and solar ferry to be made available to Mauritius," Khanna said.

Zeenat Guness-Goolbar said: "Energy, and in particular, solar development, has a high place on the government’s agenda. With ISA, our collaboration has matured, and we look forward to deepening this partnership through the signing of the framework agreement."

The signing comes as a culmination of a week-long series of activities, which included the Global SolarX Accelerator Programme, which hosted 35 startups from ISA’s cohort of 50 solar startups that have emerged winners from the SolarX Startup Challenge editions hosted since 2022 across the Asia-Pacific and Africa regions, including India.

The accelerator is aimed at helping startups enhance their business acumen and equip them with the necessary tools for scaling their operations and offers participants access to world-class mentors, investors, and experts in various fields, including business development, financing, and market access.

(Rituraj Baruah is in Mauritius on the invitation of International Solar Alliance)