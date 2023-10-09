Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Business News/ Industry / Israel war unlikely to impact India’s pharma trade, says Pharmexcil

Israel war unlikely to impact India’s pharma trade, says Pharmexcil

Priyanka Sharma

  • On 7 October, following surprise attacks by Hamas in southern Israel, the country declared a state of war

In 2022-23, pharma exports to Israel from India stood at $92 million, a rise from $60 million the previous year, as per Pharmexcil. (Photo via Pixabay)

New Delhi: Despite the conflict in Palestine, the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), affiliated with the ministry of commerce, believes India's pharmaceutical trade with Israel will remain largely unaffected.

In 2022-23, pharma exports to Israel from India stood at $92 million, a rise from $60 million the previous year, as per Pharmexcil director general Uday Bhaskar. Exports mainly comprise bulk drugs (API), drug formulations, and biologicals.

“At present, I don’t see any huge impact on the pharmaceutical trade between India and Israel as the trade between both the countries particularly in pharma sector is minimal. Israel has a very strong pharmaceutical sector and highly regulated pharma market, and I don’t think they would seek help from Indian counterparts immediately. Obviously, war can cause disruptions in supply chain," said Bhaskar.

On 7 October, following surprise attacks by Hamas in southern Israel, the country declared a "state of war". Local sources have so far reported over 413 Palestinian and 700 Israeli casualties.

The Indian government has expressed support for Israel. Additionally, the Ministry of External Affairs has advised Indians in Israel to minimize movements and stay near safe zones due to the ongoing conflict.

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
Updated: 09 Oct 2023, 05:20 PM IST
