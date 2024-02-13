IT giants plan to recruit over 40,000 freshers in next six months: Report

Leading IT giants are planning to recruit more than 40,000 freshers in the upcoming six months according to TeamLease EdTech's Career Outlook Report 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IT industry's growth is fueled by the surging global demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Performance Computing, an analysis by recruitment firm TeamLease Digital found.

"With generative AI automation set to transform workflows, freshers need to be prepared to collaborate effectively with AI systems," Jaideep Kewalramani COO of TeamLease EdTech said.

However, the hiring intent for freshers in the IT sector has decreased to 42% in H1 2024 compared to 49% in the same period in 2023.

Notably, the hiring intent for entry-level professionals has marginally improved to 68% across the sectors for the current half-year (January-June 2024) as against 62% in the same period last year, the recruitment firm said in its report.

"Employers played the conservative card for some time now; hiring had slowed down amidst global turmoil. However, our recent survey reveals employer confidence in India's growth story. Organisations are more confident about their future paths," Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech said.

The top three industries that are likely to hire freshers in the first half of the current calendar year are E-commerce and Technology Startups (55%), Engineering and Infrastructure (53%), and Telecommunications (50%), the report mentioned.

The report forecasts that manufacturing companies may recruit 15-30% more graduates between January and June this year. Besides, multicrore investments by construction firms in residential and commercial projects are poised to generate substantial opportunities for freshers.

The hiring sentiment outlook for freshers is also high in the retail sector at 46%, healthcare at 44% and Logistics at 32%. In the travel and hospitality sector, freshers' hiring intent in H1 2024 is at 19% as compared to 15% between July and December 2023.

The freshers hiring intent may slow in the Media & Entertainment sector at 18%, Consulting at 10%, and Marketing & Advertising at 6%.

As per the TeamLease analysis, the key job roles in demand for freshers across industries are Chemical Engineer, Legal Associate, Architect, Graphic Designer, Microbiologist, Financial Analyst, Clinical Data Analyst, Junior Product Analyst, Cloud Support Engineer, Digital Marketing Executive, Software Developers, Medical Coder, Content Creator, Network Engineer, and E-commerce Executive in the first half of the current calendar year.

The most popular in-demand courses in the country are Cyber Security Expert Certification, Business Analyst Certification, Certification in Cloud Security Professional, Artificial Intelligence Certification, Digital Marketing, and Certified Supply Chain Professional, among others.

