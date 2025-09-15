It was a failing temple. Then it started offering god’s help in getting a visa.
Summary
Indians with American dreams flock to this place of worship, which touts its power to summon divine assistance with bureaucratic hurdles.
HYDERABAD, India—Devout Hindus often pilgrimage to temples seeking divine intervention in matters of health, wealth and love. One holy place is known for aiding in a more earthly endeavor: securing a visa to go overseas.
