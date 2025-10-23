How Italian brain rot is becoming Gen Alpha’s latest toy obsession
Pratishtha Bagai , Soumya Gupta 6 min read 23 Oct 2025, 04:40 pm IST
Summary
Bombardino crocodilo, ballerina cappucina and trallalero trallala have become the latest brain-rot characters flying off toy shelves, replacing the once-popular Labubu dolls. While toymakers are cashing in on the trend, parents are amused as well as exasperated
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
What started as a chaotic internet joke has leapt from TikTok feeds to toy aisles. “Italian brain rot", a meme trend built around absurd, AI-generated images of mashup creatures with faux-Italian names, has become the latest obsession among Gen Alpha.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story